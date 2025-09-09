MAGA Denies Trump-Epstein Birthday Card As Receipts Pour In

They're very salty today for some strange reason.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 9, 2025

MAGA influencers such as Charlie Kirk and Benny Johnson aren't coping very well with the release of the birthday letter Donald J. Trump allegedly wrote for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, claiming, without evidence, that the signature is fake. Kirk is the same guy who recently gave Taylor Swift unsolicited advice following her engagement: "Submit to your husband." Stop laughing. He really said that. And now, he's covering for the alleged Pedo-In-Chief.

"Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President?" Kirk asked on Xitter. "I don't think so at all. Fake."

He asked, so people answered, because the signature appears genuine.

Benny Johnson is also having a hard time coping with reality.

Receipts poured in.

They know it's real.

"They’re claiming the signature isn’t real but I’m going to remind everyone that 11000+ photographs and videos were removed from Epstein’s properties by the FBI and this is the tip of the fcking iceberg," Bluesky user Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin wrote. "And I think everyone in the GOP knows it."

As far as Charlie Kirk saying women should "submit" to their husbands, white nationalism has been creeping into Christian churches for years now. I used to visit my mother in New Orleans, and as she grew older, I would attend church services with her. One church was really bizarre to me. They believed that women should "submit" to all men, and some of the church-going men would yell out, "Submit!" to a woman. Once, a guy tried that with me, and I burst out laughing, and my mother did, too. The man looked shocked as Mom and I left to have lunch while still giggling. Fuck all the way off, Charlie.

