MAGA Denies Trump-Epstein Birthday Card As Receipts Pour In

MAGA influencers such as Charlie Kirk and Benny Johnson aren't coping very well with the release of the birthday letter Donald J. Trump allegedly wrote for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, claiming, without evidence, that the signature is fake. Kirk is the same guy who recently gave Taylor Swift unsolicited advice following her engagement: "Submit to your husband." Stop laughing. He really said that. And now, he's covering for the alleged Pedo-In-Chief.

"Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President?" Kirk asked on Xitter. "I don't think so at all. Fake."

Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President? I don’t think so at all. Fake. https://t.co/9TizVTEkMx pic.twitter.com/o4iDrmuPhh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2025

He asked, so people answered, because the signature appears genuine.

Yes it does https://t.co/S88wE1jJKF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2025

You’re such a lying sack of shit pic.twitter.com/Q7H4g1mJiY — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 8, 2025

That’s unmistakably Trump’s signature. This image is just a snapshot—WSJ’s breakdown digs in far deeper with detailed comparisons.https://t.co/kJ2Ws6xVHx pic.twitter.com/VaoSTmJil9 — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) September 9, 2025

Benny Johnson is also having a hard time coping with reality.

The Wall Street Journal just released the “letter” they claim President Trump sent to Epstein…



Is this really the best they could do?



Trump has the most famous signature in the world.



Time to sue them into the oblivion. pic.twitter.com/zE7DQ1y0CW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2025

Receipts poured in.

You sure love defending pedos, Benny. I’m sure your kids will be proud. pic.twitter.com/1yh8vTWKRn — Brett Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@BMeiselas) September 8, 2025

Man, you MAGA will make any excuse for this guy… even if that the expense of children. Here is his signature around the same time HE made that sketch. Look familiar? https://t.co/U93Vy8u8SP pic.twitter.com/AdvGckbH9R — jlo (@OkayWithLokay) September 9, 2025

Yep, MAGA is desperate. Fortunately, this one is way too obvious to grift their way around. Trump sent Epstein a pedophile-coded message, and the entire world can see it. https://t.co/uxTKpIEzLx — Brains Matter (@brainsmatter_x) September 8, 2025

They know it's real.

"They’re claiming the signature isn’t real but I’m going to remind everyone that 11000+ photographs and videos were removed from Epstein’s properties by the FBI and this is the tip of the fcking iceberg," Bluesky user Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin wrote. "And I think everyone in the GOP knows it."

As far as Charlie Kirk saying women should "submit" to their husbands, white nationalism has been creeping into Christian churches for years now. I used to visit my mother in New Orleans, and as she grew older, I would attend church services with her. One church was really bizarre to me. They believed that women should "submit" to all men, and some of the church-going men would yell out, "Submit!" to a woman. Once, a guy tried that with me, and I burst out laughing, and my mother did, too. The man looked shocked as Mom and I left to have lunch while still giggling. Fuck all the way off, Charlie.