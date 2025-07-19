Critics Bring Receipts As Don Jr Tries To Defend Dad Over WSJ Story

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in July 2023, "Show us all the Epstein client list now!!! Why would anyone protect those scum bags? Ask yourselves this question daily and the answer becomes very apparent!!" Indeed, it is apparent. Now, it's 2025, and Coke Jr. is trying desperately to defend his father after the explosive Wall Street Journal article that's creating cracks in MAGA World.

The WSJ alleges that Trump wrote a 50th birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein that included

a drawing of the outline of a naked woman containing a pair of small arcs to emphasize the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."

Very classy, eh? About as classy as Donald signing an autograph on a young woman's tank top by her breasts during a campaign stop.

Don Jr. enters the chat.

"My father has a very specific way of speaking," he wrote on the Bad App. "People all over the world have mimicked it for decades. The insanity written in the Wall Street Journal, AIN’T IT and everyone knows it. Also in 47 years I’ve never seen him doodle once. Give me a break with the fake “journalisming."

Junior included a screenshot from another Xitter user where Grok determined that Trump has never used the word "enigma" before.

That was instantly debunked.

And Grok chimed in, too.

As for Junior claiming that in his entire life, he's never seen his father doodle, that, too, was debunked.

This latest attempt by Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to defend the president is laughable:

President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts. pic.twitter.com/hOXzdTcYYB — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

Due to confidentiality laws, it would take months to release the grand jury testimony, which is a small portion compared to the vast amount of evidence that needs to be released. Good try, though.