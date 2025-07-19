Critics Bring Receipts As Don Jr Tries To Defend Dad Over WSJ Story

He can't be this stupid.
Critics Bring Receipts As Don Jr Tries To Defend Dad Over WSJ Story
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 19, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in July 2023, "Show us all the Epstein client list now!!! Why would anyone protect those scum bags? Ask yourselves this question daily and the answer becomes very apparent!!" Indeed, it is apparent. Now, it's 2025, and Coke Jr. is trying desperately to defend his father after the explosive Wall Street Journal article that's creating cracks in MAGA World.

The WSJ alleges that Trump wrote a 50th birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein that included
a drawing of the outline of a naked woman containing a pair of small arcs to emphasize the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."

Very classy, eh? About as classy as Donald signing an autograph on a young woman's tank top by her breasts during a campaign stop.

Don Jr. enters the chat.

"My father has a very specific way of speaking," he wrote on the Bad App. "People all over the world have mimicked it for decades. The insanity written in the Wall Street Journal, AIN’T IT and everyone knows it. Also in 47 years I’ve never seen him doodle once. Give me a break with the fake “journalisming."

Junior included a screenshot from another Xitter user where Grok determined that Trump has never used the word "enigma" before.

That was instantly debunked.

And Grok chimed in, too.

As for Junior claiming that in his entire life, he's never seen his father doodle, that, too, was debunked.

This latest attempt by Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to defend the president is laughable:

Due to confidentiality laws, it would take months to release the grand jury testimony, which is a small portion compared to the vast amount of evidence that needs to be released. Good try, though.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon