Miami Herald Reporter: Alan Dershowitz Tried To Discredit Me After Epstein Story Came Out

Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown was instrumental in exposing the miscarriage of justice and preferential treatment pedophile and trafficker of underage girls Jeffrey Epstein received in a sweetheart plea deal with Alex Acosta, Trump's Secretary of Labor.

Since Epstein's indictment via the Southern District of New York, Alan Dershowitz seems to have lost his sh*t.

Dersh is being accused of having sex with an underage girl and has gone to bizarre lengths to refute it.

He claims that while at Epstein's house an old Russian woman gave him a massage, during which he kept his underwear on. He has also bragged about his 'sexual probity.'

Creepy and Bizarre

In an interview along with Jane Mayer in InStyle Magazine, Julie K. Brown explains how powerful men tried to destroy her after reporting on Jeffrey Epstein.

When you go after powerful people, you know that they are going to try to find a way to mess with you. When [my story on Epstein] came out, [Harvard Law School professor and former Epstein attorney] Alan Dershowitz wrote an open letter to the Pulitzer Prize committee, trying to discredit my work and influence the board [not to award the Miami Herald a prize]. He must have said a million times, “I know that you’re not going to tell the truth because you’re just aiming for a Pulitzer.” When I do this kind of work, it’s the farthest thing from my mind. I never thought that this Epstein story would be as big as it’s turned out to be. Never. The thing that drives me is finding justice and telling a story people can relate to, because there are tons of vulnerable women who have gone through something like this. I think that’s another reason why intimidation doesn’t work. I’m not doing it so everybody loves me. I’m doing it because it’s an important story, and it needs to be told.

It has been reported that Dershowitz used intimidation tactics to defend Jeffrey Epstein. Now it appears he'll do the same to defend himself. Julie K. Brown is one person that will not be intimidated.