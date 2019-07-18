Alan Dershowitz: I'll Put My 'Sexual Probity' Up Against Opposing Counsel

Jeffrey Epstein was denied bail today on sex-trafficking charges and as Epstein's indictment moves forward, the world around Alan Dershowitz is becoming more fragmented and more bizarre.

After admitting he did receive massages at Jeffrey Epstein's house (but it was by an old Russian woman and he kept his underwear on) he's now he's fighting with Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre's attorney David Boies.

Virginia Giuffre is claiming that Dershowitz did had sex with her when she was underage at Epstein's house and Dershowitz is vigorously denying the charges.

The WSJ reports, "The allegations against Mr. Dershowitz, which he denies, sent the retired Harvard Law School professor on a four-year campaign to clear his name and persuade authorities to investigate Mr. Boies for professional misconduct and extortion. This spring, Mr. Boies, 78 years old, sued Mr. Dershowitz, 80, for defamation on behalf of Ms. Giuffre.

Dershowitz' latest Keystone cops moment came when he said, “I would put my sexual probity up against David Boies’ any day of the week.”

Mr. Boies responded, “He wants to make this between him and me. For some unknown and unknowable reason, I’ve decided to go after him. That’s absurd. It’s disproved.”

Now, this is a TV drama made for streaming.

I only hope Giuffre gets her justice.