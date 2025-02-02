What If Trump And Musk Succeed In Privatizing Air Traffic Controllers?

Max Brooks laid out a potentially terrifying scenario if Trump and President Musk get their way with pushing every federal worker into the private sector on this Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher.
By HeatherFebruary 2, 2025

Max Brooks laid out a potentially terrifying scenario if Trump and President Musk get their way with pushing every federal worker into the private sector on this Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher.

As Brooks discussed here, this would likely make China very, very happy.

BROOKS: And this goes back to a point in history called Desert Storm.

In 1991 we fought a war and we annihilated the world's fifth largest army in 100 hours...

JONES: You're talking about Iraq.

BROOKS: Iraq.

JONES: Under Saddam Hussein.

BROOKS: Yeah, and we wiped them out on CNN and that was on purpose that we let the press embed, because we thought we were teaching deterrence.

We thought we were teaching the world, if you mess with America on the battlefield, we will annihilate you.

What we were teaching our enemies was asymmetry, right? The idea that, okay, well if you're gonna mess with America, don't use bullets and bombs because they're way ahead of us. Use alternative means.

JONES: Right.

BROOKS: Cyber is one of them. And they are ahead. And you can see a scenario right now, because they've weaponized the private sector in a way the Soviets never could because they were communists.

And in the 1980s we had deregulated the private sector. So we talk about this plane crash right now. It's a perfect scenario.

Xi Jinping calls Donald Trump and says, hey, we'd like to invest $1 trillion in your meme coins if you privatize the FAA.

Next day Trump makes a speech and says government's inefficient. We're not going to do it. My good friend Elon, he's got Air-X.

Air-X is gonna take over all the air traffic controls.

Flash forward a year from now once Chinese spyware and worms are implanted, and all their chips are implanted in our aircraft, China is going to invade Taiwan.

Then they call Donald Trump again like a mafia don and say, remember that plane crash? It'd be a shame if another 1000 planes all fell out of the sky. So back the hell off Taiwan. And he will.

That's how asymmetry works.

Sadly and terrifyingly, there are another hundred or more similar scenarios we may be facing with this corrupt, dangerous know-nothing and his enablers running our government for the next four years.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon