What If Trump And Musk Succeed In Privatizing Air Traffic Controllers?

Max Brooks laid out a potentially terrifying scenario if Trump and President Musk get their way with pushing every federal worker into the private sector on this Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher.

As Brooks discussed here, this would likely make China very, very happy.

BROOKS: And this goes back to a point in history called Desert Storm.

In 1991 we fought a war and we annihilated the world's fifth largest army in 100 hours...

JONES: You're talking about Iraq.

BROOKS: Iraq.

JONES: Under Saddam Hussein.

BROOKS: Yeah, and we wiped them out on CNN and that was on purpose that we let the press embed, because we thought we were teaching deterrence.

We thought we were teaching the world, if you mess with America on the battlefield, we will annihilate you.

What we were teaching our enemies was asymmetry, right? The idea that, okay, well if you're gonna mess with America, don't use bullets and bombs because they're way ahead of us. Use alternative means.

JONES: Right.

BROOKS: Cyber is one of them. And they are ahead. And you can see a scenario right now, because they've weaponized the private sector in a way the Soviets never could because they were communists.

And in the 1980s we had deregulated the private sector. So we talk about this plane crash right now. It's a perfect scenario.

Xi Jinping calls Donald Trump and says, hey, we'd like to invest $1 trillion in your meme coins if you privatize the FAA.

Next day Trump makes a speech and says government's inefficient. We're not going to do it. My good friend Elon, he's got Air-X.

Air-X is gonna take over all the air traffic controls.

Flash forward a year from now once Chinese spyware and worms are implanted, and all their chips are implanted in our aircraft, China is going to invade Taiwan.

Then they call Donald Trump again like a mafia don and say, remember that plane crash? It'd be a shame if another 1000 planes all fell out of the sky. So back the hell off Taiwan. And he will.

That's how asymmetry works.