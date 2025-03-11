Wow, Fox And Friends Calls Out Musk Over Ukraine Hacking Lie

Trump's favorite program, Fox and Friends, did a segment with Kurt Knutsson, the Cyber Guy, who explained it was not Ukraine but an outside group that cyberattacked X yesterday.

The site formerly known as Twitter was down for hours yesterday.

Yesterday on Fox Business, Elon Musk blamed Ukraine for trying to take down his social media platform, but as soon as he opened his mouth, you knew he was lying.

F&F co-host Steve Doocy had other thoughts.

"But you and I were talking. It probably looks like it's coming from Ukraine, Doocy said. "But these guys, they have ways of making it look like it's coming from Ukraine, even though they're not in Ukraine, and I suggested it might be Russia."

Knutsson went on a riff about a group called Dark Storm, who claimed responsibility for the outage.

Doocy finished up the segment this way.

"OK, and not actually in Ukraine, we don't think."

Musk is a lying scumbag so I wouldn't believe him. Also, Ukraine needs his Starlink service in its fight against Russia, so it would be detrimental for them to attack X.

If Ukraine did attack X, then Elon should give them half of X, sign a ceasefire, put on a suit and thank them. — T1mb@ B@ggins (@myhandleistbd.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T14:53:54.776Z