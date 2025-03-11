Wow, Fox And Friends Calls Out Musk Over Ukraine Hacking Lie

Trump will be mad at his favorite program. They called out Elon over his lie that Ukraine was responsible for his website being down for hours yesterday.
By John AmatoMarch 11, 2025

Trump's favorite program, Fox and Friends, did a segment with Kurt Knutsson, the Cyber Guy, who explained it was not Ukraine but an outside group that cyberattacked X yesterday.

The site formerly known as Twitter was down for hours yesterday.

Yesterday on Fox Business, Elon Musk blamed Ukraine for trying to take down his social media platform, but as soon as he opened his mouth, you knew he was lying.

F&F co-host Steve Doocy had other thoughts.

"But you and I were talking. It probably looks like it's coming from Ukraine, Doocy said. "But these guys, they have ways of making it look like it's coming from Ukraine, even though they're not in Ukraine, and I suggested it might be Russia."

Knutsson went on a riff about a group called Dark Storm, who claimed responsibility for the outage.

Doocy finished up the segment this way.

"OK, and not actually in Ukraine, we don't think."

Musk is a lying scumbag so I wouldn't believe him. Also, Ukraine needs his Starlink service in its fight against Russia, so it would be detrimental for them to attack X.

If Ukraine did attack X, then Elon should give them half of X, sign a ceasefire, put on a suit and thank them.

T1mb@ B@ggins (@myhandleistbd.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T14:53:54.776Z

Elon is in charge of X, and it’s crashing.
He’s in charge of Tesla, and the stock is plummeting.
He’s in charge of SpaceX, the rockets are exploding.

He’s in charge of DOGE, how do you think that is going to end?

Jason Levin (@jasonllevin.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T12:32:55.597Z

