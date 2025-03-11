Snowflake Trump Lashes Out At WaPo Reporter For Asking About Putin

Donald Trump lashed out at Washington Post White House correspondent Michael Birnbaum after he asked if Vladimir Putin was disrespecting him by attacking Ukraine while Trump was claiming he is starting the peace process.

When asked the question, Trump played possum and made believe he didn't know what Birnbaum was talking about even though last week Demented Donald said he was unhappy that Russia was "bombing the hell out" of Ukraine.

TRUMP: A lot of people died this week, as you know, in Ukraine. Not only Ukrainians, but Russians. So I think everybody wants to see it get done. We're going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week. BIRNBAUM: Is President Putin disrespecting you by attacking Ukraine when you're trying to make peace there? TRUMP: Who? BIRNBAUM: Is President Putin disrespecting you by attacking Ukraine when you're trying to make peace there? TRUMP: What did he do? BIRNBAUM: Well, he's attacking Ukraine. TRUMP: Is he disrespecting me? BIRNBAUM: Yeah. TRUMP: Who are you with? BIRNBAUM: I'm Michael Birnbaum from Washington Post. TRUMP: You've lost a lot of credibility. TRUMP: Who Go ahead. What else? Where's our camera? Robert, go ahead.

That was a weird reaction by Trump when you think about it. Usually he'll just gloss over what the reporter said and claim negotiations are going very well. He must have been caught off guard since it wasn't a Newsmax or Real America's Voice reporter asking the question.

Trump is telling the press you not allowed to ask any question that makes him look weak next to Putin. We all know that Putin is using Trump as his own personal asset in his unprovoked war with Ukraine. TRump is not including Ukraine in the alleged peace process.

Trump has lost all credibility when dealing with Russia, not the Washington Post reporter.