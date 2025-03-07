Trump Complains: Harder To Deal With Ukraine As Russia Pummels Them With Bombs

Trump tells the press it's easier for him to deal with Russia to strike a peace deal as bombs rain down on Ukraine.

Demented Don still says he trusts Putin to make a peace treaty while Russia tries to destroy Ukraine.

"President Putin is bombing Ukraine. Do you still believe him when he tells you that he wants peace?" a reporter asked.

"Yeah, no, I believe him. I believe him. I think we're doing very well with Russia," Trump replied. "But right now, they're bombing the hell out of Ukraine."

So Trump is finally on board with helping Ukraine, right?

"And Ukraine — I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine," Trump said. "And they don't have the cards. They don't have the cards."

Psych!

What cards is he talking about? Ukraine has fought off Russia for three years. Putin's puppet then continued. "I find that in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising because they have all the cards."

We know Trump loves Putin, who helped him win in 2016 and 2024, while Zelensky refused to smear Joe Biden for him.

"I mean, they're — and they're bombing the hell out of them right now. And I put a statement in, a very strong statement. Can't do that. Can't do that," Trump lied.

Trump believes issuing a Truth Social statement will show the world Putin doesn't have his hand up his back.

Traitor Trump can't make a peace deal with Russia alone, but Demented Don has no problem coming up with a deal devised by the Kremlin and trying to force Zelensky to take it.