Tim Walz: Trump Stuffs His Wallet While Americans Suffer

Gov. Tim Walz tore apart Donald Trump’s arguments for his widespread tariffs on Wednesday as he slammed the president’s supporters for proclaiming the U.S. needed a “businessman to run government” like a business. Via HuffPost:

“Two things about that are wrong. No, we don’t need to run government like a business because we’re not in the profit-making, we’re in [the business of] improving lives and looking toward the future,” he told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.

“And this guy has a proven track record of being an absolute failure.”

Moments earlier, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate took on Trump for remarking that children may simply have to deal with having “two dolls instead of 30” as a result of his trade policy.

“When did government get to tell you how many dolls your child has?” Walz asked.

He continued, “Government — just big enough to fit in your bedroom, your womb and apparently now in your toy chest. It’s insane. It’s a command economy with him dictating, there’s no free market principles.”

The governor stressed that the U.S., thanks to farmers like those in Minnesota, has “thrived” at feeding, clothing and powering the world.

“Donald Trump is now deciding that he gets to do all of that and the real thing is is to enrich the industries he chooses. He’s picking the winners and losers and, in this case, the billionaires are winning and the rest of us are losing,” Walz said.