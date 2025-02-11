Rep. Himes Sounds The Alarm: 'This Is Bolivia 1975 Type Stuff'

I wish I could say Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes was wrong about this, but this is where it appears Trump, Musk and his enablers in the Congress are ready to take us in a hurry.

Himes made an appearance on this Monday's Inside with Jen Psaki on MSNBC and was asked about the recent purges in the FBI, the chaos being caused by Trump's illegal moves, and what this means to our enemies.

Himes didn't mince words with who this is pleasing.

PSAKI: We've been talking tonight a bit about the legal and constitutional questions surrounding Elon Musk, but I wanted to ask you, given some of the headlines I just outlined there about, you've been working in intelligence for 10 years now, right? How do people overseas look at this and look at the vulnerabilities that we might be creating. HIMES: You know it's great question, and I'll tell you I'm more concerned now than I have been in a very long time. Let's let's start with Russia and China. What are they seeing? They're seeing us, you know, attack Mexico and Canada, tariffs, attack our allies with steel and aluminum tariffs. China and Russia are saying, my God, the United States is going after their own allies. they're not coming after us. They're going after terrorists and bad guys, right, right now. I know this. They know this. The FBI is in turmoil, right? Firings and purges, and you know Kash Patel, who is known exclusively for his loyalty to Donald Trump, not for his law enforcement expertise. You know, if you're a terrorist, you're thinking is now the moment, right? Our friends and allies who are critical to our standing abroad and critical to our economic standing to our to our economy are saying, my God, how, what has happened? And of course rule of law. You know, we've always been that country that, you know, people in Africa, people in Asia could say, you know, it's imperfect, it's a little ugly, but they're a democracy. And now we have a very real prospect that, you know, for the first time since Andrew Jackson, the president is going to say, I'm not paying attention to the courts. He's sicking his FCC on a radio station, right? I mean, this is Bolivia 1975 type stuff.

Someone wake me up when there's a single Republican member of Congress or a right wing media outlet willing to acknowledge what's going on.

It's still astounding to me how easily Trump got every single spineless, lemming, traitorous, democracy-hating Republican member of Congress to go along with destroying both our economy and our democracy simultaneously while ceding all of their power to him.

If hell exists, I hope they all burn there.