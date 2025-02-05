FBI Purge Would Leave U.S. Without Its Most Experienced Agents

But the Yam Baby got to stamp his tiny feet, so there's that.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 5, 2025

The giant Yam Baby's diapered dementia has him ripping away thousands of the nation's most experienced FBI agents and officials from their jobs. "WHY DON'T THEY LIKE ME???" he screams into the magic mirror. Maybe because you're such a clown? Via The Hill:

The Trump administration has removed dozens of Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI officials and is eyeing firing perhaps thousands more in an unprecedented purge that may just be getting started.

Trump critics feared he would use the two agencies to carry out retribution against his perceived political enemies.

Some of the first actions from the new leadership at the FBI and DOJ have targeted those who worked on President Trump’s two criminal prosecutions as well as agents and lawyers involved in charging the 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants, who have since been pardoned by the president.

James Dennehy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said the agency was in a battle of its own.

“Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the FBI and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and FBI policy,” he said in an email reported by The New York Times.

The Trump administration on Friday forced out the five highest career positions at the FBI along with the heads of numerous field offices, including the leader in Washington, D.C.

And at the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C., multiple outlets reported that approximately two dozen prosecutors who worked on some of the 1,500 Jan. 6 cases were fired.

The week prior, the Justice Department fired more than a dozen prosecutors who previously worked on Trump’s Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago cases, specifically citing their work on those cases. Other top career prosecutors have also recently been reassigned and demoted.

FBI leadership also has been asked to turn over a list of its agents who worked on cases involving the 1,500 Jan. 6 cases — putting at risk some 2,400 agents who worked on the largest prosecutorial undertaking in DOJ history.

And it begins.

FBI class action lawsuit against the retaliatory purge.

First Amendment
Violation of Due Process
Rights to Privacy

www.justsecurity.org/wp-content/u...

Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) 2025-02-04T18:04:13.604Z

1/ ❗Really chilling.

Thanks to Sen. Mark Warner, for releasing Memo from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove to FBI leadership ordering the purge.

-Memo is a clear abuse of power and weaponization of DOJ
-Memo bolsters FBI lawsuits filed today. VERY clear the list is for retaliatory purposes

Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) 2025-02-04T23:16:23.044Z

My column on the FBI purge and why we’re less safe today: www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnb...

Frank Figliuzzi (@frankfigliuzzi.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T19:44:18.608Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon