Jasmine Crockett: 'We Have A Thug In Charge Of The United States'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett laid into anyone pretending to be aghast at what Trump has been doing since he took office. MSNBC's Alex Witt asked Crockett what she thought about Trump's purge of law enforcement officials who worked on the January 6th insurrection case, and Crockett did not hold back.

CROCKETT: I mean, you just, you just called it what it is. It's a cleansing.

I mean, this is, listen, when Democrats got out there and we said that our democracy was really at risk, people were like, "Oh, Democrats, you're out there, you're gaslighting! It's not our democracy."

Well, he did say he'd be a dictator on day one. "Oh, Democrats! You know, it's just Trump. He just talks."

Well, let me tell you something. He is doing more than talking. We talked about Project 2025. We talked about the consolidation of power. We talked about how he wanted to be a king.

We talked about in a democratic republic that is not what it is. We have some sort of checks and balances, and he is doing everything that he can to get rid of those checks and balances.

The DOJ and the people that he's going after were simply doing their jobs.

The problem is that Americans thought that it was okay to take a full fledged criminal and make him the president of the United States and then they want to act aghast when he does criminal things.

Let me tell you, we have a thug in charge of the United States and if we don't wake up, we may not have a United States, because right now he has only been successful in being a divider in chief.