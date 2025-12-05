Kimmel Destroys Republicans Who Attacked Biden For Dozing

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel keeps bringing the heat on Donald Trump and his co-conspirators.

Kimmel showed video of Trump falling asleep and nodding off during one of his creepy cabinet meetings this week, and then played his MAGA medium minions coming up with excuses to defend him that were so ridiculous a kid in junior high school would find them laughable.

Kimmel played the collage of idiotic defenses, highlighted by Laura Ingraham, Martha MacCallum, Stuart Varney, News hosts, and Dr. Marc Siegel.

Kimmel responded, "It's such a good point. Is that what you liberals want, no electricity? Because we will give that to you....I don't know that much about Thomas Edison, but I have a feeling he took his naps when the cameras were off."

I wrote about the Edison defense yesterday.

Kimmel's producers then played a collage of Fox News attacking President Biden with their typical bombast.

HANNITY: Biden did manage to get in, well, what might be a short nap, or maybe I should just say nodding off, or maybe just resting his tired old eyes for about, oh, 12 seconds, and then struggling to keep his eyes open, staring off into the distance. Again, befuddled, bewildered, dazed, and confused. HEGSETH: And where is Joe Biden right now? Where is their focus? Not only is he at an international climate change conference, but he's falling asleep there. MACALLUM: I'm looking at Donald Trump in these meetings in the Middle East, and then I look at the clips of President Biden literally falling asleep in the middle of an international meeting. INGRAHAM: Creaky, creepy, sleepy Joe Biden. Try to say that fast. KENNEDY: Sleepy Joe, with his sunglasses on so you can't tell that he's nodded off. MILLER: Joe Biden's superpower is sleeping. WATTERS: All Joe Biden does is eat and sleep, basically the same schedule as my newborn. KENNEDY: Does Joe Biden sleep in a crib or a crypt? HANNITY: We are past his beddy time. Joe had his warm milky from his favorite sippy cup. ERICTRUMP: You have Joe Biden, who's sleeping on a beach every single day. Joe Biden, who's sleeping at the beach. Look at him there. You will never see a picture like that of Donald Trump. TRUMP: Who wants to sleep in public? He's sleeping. Wait a minute.

They cut back to Kimmel, "It's almost like these people are hypocrites."

Or they just project on everything all the time.

From 2019 until now, Republicans have continued to attack the President vociferously. Biden over his mental health, while they formulate the most ridiculous lies to cover up for a failing Donald Trump.

That's Jimmy, you nailed it.