Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Sean Hannity Is Cohen's Mystery Client

By Susie Madrak

Jimmy Kimmel noted that Michael Cohen tried "desperately" to keep his client list private.

He listed Cohen's three clients: Trump, for whom he paid off porn star Stormy Daniels; Elliot Broidy, who paid off a Playboy model after getting her pregnant; and the mysterious third client. "And shockingly, that client turned out to be my pal Sean Hannity of Fox News," Kimmel said.

"Besides the implications that are raised, it's a big deal because Sean Hannity's been, like, the chief propaganda guy for Trump's legal team," Kimmel said.

"He never disclosed that he is also represented by a member of that legal team. If this is the biggest witch hunt in history, as they say it is, we're running out of spots on the broomstick."


