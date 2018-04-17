Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Sean Hannity Is Cohen's Mystery Client

Jimmy Kimmel noted that Michael Cohen tried "desperately" to keep his client list private.

He listed Cohen's three clients: Trump, for whom he paid off porn star Stormy Daniels; Elliot Broidy, who paid off a Playboy model after getting her pregnant; and the mysterious third client. "And shockingly, that client turned out to be my pal Sean Hannity of Fox News," Kimmel said.

"Besides the implications that are raised, it's a big deal because Sean Hannity's been, like, the chief propaganda guy for Trump's legal team," Kimmel said.

"He never disclosed that he is also represented by a member of that legal team. If this is the biggest witch hunt in history, as they say it is, we're running out of spots on the broomstick."