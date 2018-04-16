Reactions To Sean Hannity As Michael Cohen's Third Client Are Hilarious

We have officially walked through the looking glass and are living in an episode of the TV show Lost. In an absolutely insane twist, Michael Cohen was forced to name his third client in open court and it is none other than Fox News Host Sean Hannity.

Social media and live TV went nuts. In this clip, you see live reaction as Katy Tur hands off to Ali Velshi. You can tell that everyone is basically stunned and speechless. They all want to know what sort of services he provided to Hannity. What did he FIX?

Twitter had the same questions:

Why doesn’t @FoxNews have a conflict of interest policy requiring Hannity to disclose his personal interest in the Cohen search when commenting on it? https://t.co/ydgpAcGDVo — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 16, 2018

Are you serious? I went off-line for an hour, I come back, and Sean Hannity is Michael Cohen’s mystery client. Oh, this telenovela is getting so freaking good!! 🍿🍿🍿 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 16, 2018

.@jaketapper: The judge forced Michael Cohen to admit in court he has a third client. And the third client is Sean Hannity.



Go home 2018, you’re drunk. https://t.co/7McUZSjki8 pic.twitter.com/rXkx91hxCI — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 16, 2018

BREAKING: Michael Cohen just disclosed in court that his client who requested to remain unnamed is SEAN HANNITY.



TRANSLATION: The entire GOP, from its politicians to its propaganda ministers to its treasonous president, is one entangled web of corruption. — Ryan Knight #BlueWave2018 🌊 (@ProudResister) April 16, 2018

When someone texted me at work that Michael Cohen represented Sean Hannity it took me a legit ten minutes to believe it wasn’t some kind of weird rib. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 16, 2018

Things we've learned about Michael Cohen in the 11 days since Trump said "Ask Michael Cohen":



He's under criminal investigation;



The Feds think he has criminal evidence;



He barely practices law but does 'other things' for Trump;



He represents Sean Hannity.

— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 16, 2018

Countdown to Sean Hannity's sudden and totally "pre-planned vacation" pic.twitter.com/tDKDIqmU6f — Red (@Redpainter1) April 16, 2018

UPDATE: Hannity's radio show, scheduled to start at 3PM is a train wreck.



First 10 mins was music and clips of the Comey interview.



Then Hannity came on and said they'd continue to play the Comey interview while he though about whether to say something https://t.co/2ETkMLmmAs — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 16, 2018

This is the best Monday ever.