REVEALED: Cohen's Third Client Is Sean Hannity

Here's today's bombshell: Michael Cohen has three clients he's advised this year. One is Donald Trump, one is Elliott Broidy, and the third was revealed in court today: Sean Hannity.

Lawyers tried to conceal that third client, to no avail, according to Bloomberg News.

“At this point, no one would want to be associated with the case in that way,” lawyer Ryan said. “I can give you the name right now in a sealed envelope and provide it to the court.”

That was not adequate. Judge Kimba Wood ordered them to reveal the identity of the third client in court, prompting Cohen's lawyer to admit it was Sean Hannity.

