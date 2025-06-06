Trump Is So Close To Torching The Tesla His Ex Sold Him

We've all gone through messy breakups at some point, but the public divorce between Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk takes the cake. We're watching Divorce Court while hoping neither parent gets custody of us.

Trump infamously and unethically turned the South Lawn of the White House into a car showroom in March, featuring his brokedick billionaire buddy's Teslas since Musk was facing a massive worldwide backlash over his unelected role in government. Musk's company was losing value, so Trump came to the rescue to feature his billionaire donor's cars on the lawn of the fucking White House, and chose one of them.

Musk gifted Trump with the presidency, so why not? Well, that's all changed now.

On Xitter, Musk wrote, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," and added, "Such ingratitude."

So, while Musk is likely close to banning Trump from Xitter, Donald doesn't want his Tesla anymore. That'll learn him!

Fox News reports, "We are told that that Tesla still sitting there the red Tesla with Florida tags is either going to be given away or sold off."

Uhm...people aren't buying Teslas right now. Maybe Barron needs a car. You see, how we try to be helpful at C&L? Trump might key it before the sale anyway, so buyers should beware!

Trump is acting like a jilted girlfriend while Musk threw his boyfriend on the 3rd rail. Maybe this is all a distraction, but the pedo accusation isn't going to reunite the couple.

MAGA is going through some things.

.@elonmusk



Please tweet something nice about President Trump tonight. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 6, 2025

BREAKING🚨: TRUMP HAS ADDED A DECAL TO HIS TESLA pic.twitter.com/HvpMEZjUcH — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) June 5, 2025