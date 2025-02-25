While Leon Musk has a terrible approval rating in the polls, while he rummages through our country's safety nets, some people took their anger at the dipshit billionaire to a whole 'nother level. A Tesla showroom in Oregon has been targeted twice in just a few weeks. It was struck by gunfire after an arson attack damaged the same dealership a few weeks earlier.

On Wednesday, just before 5 a.m., Salem police responded to reports of damage at a Tesla facility. Officers discovered that several showroom windows had been shattered by gunfire. No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as of now. The FBI has joined the investigation alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local law enforcement. The same Tesla dealership, located in Salem, Oregon, was first targeted in January, when one of its vehicles was set on fire in what investigators suspect was an arson attack, Koin reported.

Authorities don't know whether the attacks were politically motivated. The earlier incident coincided with President Krasnov's second inauguration that Elon Musk attended. It doesn't look like Tesla dealerships are safe to go to anymore. It's probably best to avoid them.

