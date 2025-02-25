Sad! Tesla Showroom Shot Up Weeks After Arson Attack On The Same Store

Maybe it wasn't a shooting. It was probably an American Gun Salute. Just trying to be helpful here.
By Conover KennardFebruary 25, 2025

While Leon Musk has a terrible approval rating in the polls, while he rummages through our country's safety nets, some people took their anger at the dipshit billionaire to a whole 'nother level. A Tesla showroom in Oregon has been targeted twice in just a few weeks. It was struck by gunfire after an arson attack damaged the same dealership a few weeks earlier.

The Latin Times reports:

On Wednesday, just before 5 a.m., Salem police responded to reports of damage at a Tesla facility. Officers discovered that several showroom windows had been shattered by gunfire.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as of now. The FBI has joined the investigation alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local law enforcement.

The same Tesla dealership, located in Salem, Oregon, was first targeted in January, when one of its vehicles was set on fire in what investigators suspect was an arson attack, Koin reported.

Authorities don't know whether the attacks were politically motivated. The earlier incident coincided with President Krasnov's second inauguration that Elon Musk attended. It doesn't look like Tesla dealerships are safe to go to anymore. It's probably best to avoid them.

And the earlier arson case.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon