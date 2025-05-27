Elon Musk has destroyed the Tesla brand with his white supremacy and unconstitutional DOGE destruction. Tesla sales worldwide have plummeted as a result.

Musk's dive into " government" has had disastrous effects on Tesla sales in the US, and now Europe has weighed in.

Sales of Tesla vehicles in 32 European countries tumbled 49% to 7,261 in April from 14,228 in the same month the previous year, according to the figures released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA. At the same time, sales of battery-electric vehicles by all manufacturers rose about 28%. Meanwhile, sales of gasoline and diesel-powered cars slumped

During the 2024 campaign, Musk bought and paid for Trump's reelection bid with over $270 million. Musk's purchase of access to the federal government was criminal.

And the world is not blind.