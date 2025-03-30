HUGE Tesla Takedown Rally In Maryland, Right Outside DC!

The "Tesla Takedown" protests are growing by the day, as seen in this video that I TOOK on Saturday morning in Rockville, Maryland right out front of a HUGE Tesla dealership on the Rockville Pike (Route 355, officially). Let me tell you, this was WAY larger than previous protests. There were hundreds of people on sides of the road. Limited police presence. Peaceful. Signs, cowbells, upside down flags. So much energy.

Everyone was honking in support.

No counter protests at all.

People were slowing down (like me) to take photos and videos.

It was ELECTRIC.

If you are near a Tesla dealership, look for a protest.

Visit the Tesla Takedown website --> here!

This movement is not slowing, it is not stopping, it is not ending.

The people will not be silenced by an unelected billionaire Nazi who thinks he bought the Presidency and is now King. We will be heard! We will prevail!