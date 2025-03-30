HUGE Tesla Takedown Rally In Maryland, Right Outside DC!

No one wants Elon Musk's cars anymore.
By Red PainterMarch 30, 2025

The "Tesla Takedown" protests are growing by the day, as seen in this video that I TOOK on Saturday morning in Rockville, Maryland right out front of a HUGE Tesla dealership on the Rockville Pike (Route 355, officially). Let me tell you, this was WAY larger than previous protests. There were hundreds of people on sides of the road. Limited police presence. Peaceful. Signs, cowbells, upside down flags. So much energy.

Everyone was honking in support.
No counter protests at all.
People were slowing down (like me) to take photos and videos.

It was ELECTRIC.

If you are near a Tesla dealership, look for a protest.

Visit the Tesla Takedown website --> here!

This movement is not slowing, it is not stopping, it is not ending.

The people will not be silenced by an unelected billionaire Nazi who thinks he bought the Presidency and is now King. We will be heard! We will prevail!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon