Elon Begs Tesla Employees Not To Sell, Even As Board Dumps Stock

In his keynote address yesterday at the Tesla meeting, Elon Musk implored his employees to hang on to their TSLA stocks. What he didn't tell them was Tesla insiders have been dumping their stocks for months, to the tune of 745,228 shares in the last three months alone.

Source: Electrek

At an all-hands meeting last night, Elon Musk stood before Tesla employees and told them to “hang on to their TSLA stocks” as Tesla board members and top executive are dumping their shares amid a 40% crash.

Tesla has frequently held “all-hands” meetings for employees over the years, but last night, it was the first time that they were streamed publicly.

CEO Elon Musk didn’t announce anything new during the meeting. He mostly recapped Tesla’s latest milestones over the last year, thanked employees for their work, and reinstated several of his overly optimistic predictions about Tesla’s future regarding self-driving cars, robots, and stock valuation.

The CEO again claimed that he believed that Tesla would become the world’s most valuable company by a wide margin.

Musk went as far as asking employees, and indirectly the public as this was publicly live-streamed, to “hang on to their stocks.”