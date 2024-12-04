What ELON MUSK Wishes He Knew Before Making This Mistake

The maladjusted losers known as his fans have nobody left to fight with, so they're fighting each other.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 4, 2024

Just when we all thought nobody could be more obtuse, obnoxious, socially cringe or more of a cretin than Donald Trump, along came Elon. Ok, fine, it's a tie.

Musk has his customer base running from Tesla. He's inviting Trump to come watch his rockets blow up, the Cybertruck looks like a toaster on wheels and even if he took over Twitter to have The Right dominate it, so many have now left for Blue Sky or Threads that the maladjusted losers known as his fans have nobody left to fight with, so they're fighting each other.

Hopefully for him his Russian pals bail him out because he bought Twitter for $44 Billion and it is now estimated to be worth $9.4 Billion. Genius! Cliff Schecter & Hal Sparks take Elon apart.

