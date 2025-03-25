Watch This Granny Take Down A Trump Fan At Peaceful Tesla Protest

Don't start no shit, won't be no shit.
By Conover KennardMarch 25, 2025

As protesters peacefully demonstrated against Elon Musk's role in the federal government outside a Tesla dealership in Berkeley, a big mad Trump supporter pulled a taser on attendees only to be taken down by a 66-year-old retired college professor, who I am lovingly calling 'granny' with respect. 33-year-old Rick Fuze, the owner of a local e-bike repair shop, was arrested at the scene.

Fuze has disrupted multiple protests in recent weeks, according to Berkleyside. The outlet's reporter was at the scene of the altercation and witnessed electrical sparks coming from the stun gun several times, reporting that no one was zapped. Still, from the footage, it looks like super-granny was zapped.

The police said that Fuze would probably be charged with brandishing a weapon or assault, but only if the Taser connected physically with someone. Fuze alleged to police that he used the stun gun in self-defense because someone pulled his hair, although video footage shows otherwise.

“I didn’t tase anyone,” Fuze said. “I pulled it out to protect myself.”

Suuurrre!

"When he tried to hurt me, I wasn't going to wait around," Kegeles told Berkeleyside.

Peaceful protests are as American as apple pie, but free-speech MAGA people want to stifle our voices while Elon Musk ransacks our safety nets. Granny didn't come to play. She took that fuckmuppet down. Don't start no shit, won't be no shit, Fuze.

Trump supporter Rick Fuze was arrested in Berkeley for using a stun gun on peaceful protesters outside a Tesla dealership. Fuze claimed they were paid protesters and he went there to show his support for Musk and DOGE.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T16:35:17.435Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon