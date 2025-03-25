Watch This Granny Take Down A Trump Fan At Peaceful Tesla Protest

As protesters peacefully demonstrated against Elon Musk's role in the federal government outside a Tesla dealership in Berkeley, a big mad Trump supporter pulled a taser on attendees only to be taken down by a 66-year-old retired college professor, who I am lovingly calling 'granny' with respect. 33-year-old Rick Fuze, the owner of a local e-bike repair shop, was arrested at the scene.

Fuze has disrupted multiple protests in recent weeks, according to Berkleyside. The outlet's reporter was at the scene of the altercation and witnessed electrical sparks coming from the stun gun several times, reporting that no one was zapped. Still, from the footage, it looks like super-granny was zapped.

The police said that Fuze would probably be charged with brandishing a weapon or assault, but only if the Taser connected physically with someone. Fuze alleged to police that he used the stun gun in self-defense because someone pulled his hair, although video footage shows otherwise.

“I didn’t tase anyone,” Fuze said. “I pulled it out to protect myself.”

Suuurrre!

"When he tried to hurt me, I wasn't going to wait around," Kegeles told Berkeleyside.

Peaceful protests are as American as apple pie, but free-speech MAGA people want to stifle our voices while Elon Musk ransacks our safety nets. Granny didn't come to play. She took that fuckmuppet down. Don't start no shit, won't be no shit, Fuze.