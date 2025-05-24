Trump Official Pretends GOP Bill Won't Slash Public Services

Kevin Hassett is Donald Trump's director of the National Economic Council. Even in an administration known for its shockingly incompetent appointees, Hassett has to know that the GOP bill just passed by “Christian” Mike Johnson’s House throws millions of Americans off their health insurance, strips food assistance from millions and rips away jobs. It also raises the cost of living.

Of course, there’s one group that make out like bandits in the bill: the folks who are already extremely wealthy. As the Center for American Progress explains, “a new analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) finds that the bill reduces resources for the poorest households while increasing them for the highest earners.”

So, it’s not a huge surprise that a Trumper would bamboozle Fox News viewers about what’s really in the bill. Hassett knows that if Foxies, aka the MAGA base, really knew what the bill does, they’d likely be banging down their members of Congress’ doors in protest.

When asked by Fox host Gillian Turner how the supposed $1,700 savings for Americans in the bill will matter when “public services are going to be slashed,” Hassett lied through his teeth. “Public services are not going to be slashed. That’s ridiculous,” Hassett said with the kind of sleazy grin that made my skin crawl.

Moments later, Hassett all but revealed public service slashes are exactly what would happen. After bashing Sen. Chuck Schumer for increasing the deficit (which the GOP Billionaire Bill also does, only more so), Hassett said, “The bottom line is that there's a lot of spending reduction in this bill.” He added, “there's going to be more spending reduction coming week after week after week, because of the work of OMB and DOGE. And so the people who want to see government spending decline - and that's certainly not Senator Schumer - are going to be satisfied with this bill but also with everything else we do between now and the end of the year.”

Turner never said a word to challenge that BS that will harm her own audience.