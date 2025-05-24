Springsteen Drops New EP And It's A Middle Finger To Trump

If Donald Trump thought that yelling threats on his social media platform at Bruce Springsteen was going to intimidate him, Felon 47 has probably gotten a rude awakening.

Apparently, the rock superstar’s criticisms of Trump during while touring in England hurt his widdle feewings. Awww. “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," he raged. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare.' Then we'll all see how it goes for him!”

I think we can all conclude that Bruce is not one itsy-bitsy cowed.

The Boss (Springsteen, that is) just released a new, six-track EP, called “Land of Hope & Dreams.” It includes the same remarks that so triggered the Whiner-in-Chief. The EP opens with the first ones. Springsteen calls upon “the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll in dangerous times” because the U.S. “is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us. Raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring,” Springsteen urged.

Thank you, Boss.