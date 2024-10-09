Springsteen And Vedder RIP 'DANGEROUS,' 'GRIFTING' Trump

Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder are two of the biggest-name and most influential musicians, singers & storytellers of the last 40-50 years. Each has sold tens of millions of albums, fills stadiums and writes songs that appeal to Americans across barriers of class, race, gender, age, region and more.

Both Springsteen & Vedder spoke out recently about the "danger" and "grift" of Donald Trump. In Springsteen's case, he also spoke, in a planned endorsement video, about the need to elect Kamala Harris. They both also had a lot more to say, in Vedder's case, a whole lot that was caustic as well as kind of hilarious.

But overall, they are two eloquent voices opposing Trump. Neither may have quite the influence of Taylor Swift, but to legions of fans their opinions matter, and they have more fans than most. Watch the video to see the entirety of what they both have to say.

