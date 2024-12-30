Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Extends Condolences To Rosalynn Carter

Abbott mistakenly extended condolences to Jimmy Carter's late wife, whose service Abbott himself attended on Nov. 29, 2023.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Extends Condolences To Rosalynn Carter
Credit: YouTube/Screengrab
By Ed ScarceDecember 30, 2024

Pretty much sums up Republican caring and compassion by extending sympathies to a woman whose funeral you attended last year.

Source: WFAA

AUSTIN, Texas — After former president Jimmy Carter died at 100 years old, several politicians shared condolences, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

However, Abbott's statement included extending condolences to the late Rosalynn Carter. The former First Lady died in 2023 at the Carter family home in Plains, Georgia.

Gov. Abbott's office released a full statement on Sunday shortly after news of Jimmy Carter's passing. In the statement, Abbott said Americans owe Carter gratitude for his service as the 39th president of the United States and extended prayers and condolences to the entire Carter family. But Abbott mistakenly extended condolences to Jimmy Carter's late wife, whose service Carter himself attended on Nov. 29, 2023.

Abbott deleted his original and then updated it later to avoid further embarrassment.

ggbgkx9xuaai1ad

Discussion

