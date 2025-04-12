WH Press Sec EXPOSED Spreading Trump Lies On LIVE TV

Caroline Leavitt seemingly can't go a whole press conference without saying something so utterly idiotic that you wonder if she's barfing it up because she's lying her ass off, or perhaps because she's so mind-boggingly stupid. Maybe both?
By Cliff SchecterApril 12, 2025

Caroline Leavitt seemingly can't go a whole press conference without saying something so utterly idiotic that you wonder if she's barfing it up because she's lying her ass off, or perhaps because she's so mind-boggingly stupid. Maybe both? It's not like they're mutually exclusive.

In fact, she's the perfect embodiment of the soulless, empty-black-hole-where-empathy should exist, hypocritical ghouls who populate authoritarian regimes across the world. They need people like Leavitt, those who feel nothing of completely destroying the lives of innocent individuals, families, tribes, towns, cities, really anyone, for power, money and/or fame.

In this video she is BUSTED by a reporter lying about numerous things, from judges to the economy and more. Former Emmy Award winning anchor at MSNBC, David Shuster, takes her apart for it in a brilliant segment. Check out the video and then support indy media, and our fight against fascism, by SUBSCRIBING to Cliff's Edge, our YouTube channel!

