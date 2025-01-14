TX Governor Abbott Takes Petty To A Whole Different Level

MAGA Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered the state’s flags be raised to full-staff on Donald's Inauguration Day, thus breaking federal protocol as the country mourns Jimmy Carter's death. Abbott just had to suck up to Donald's lil' mushroom after President Joe Biden ordered the United States flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days following the former President's death on December 29th.

PBS reports this fuckery:

U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump ‘s private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height. Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29. A large flag on Trump’s property in Palm Beach was initially lowered to half-staff according to protocol but has since been raised in the days after Carter was buried Thursday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Donald did not take it well that flags would be flown at half-staff during his inauguration, so the piss-faced Governor is getting petty to appease his Trumpy bear.

Abbott made the announcement on the Bad App, wrongly calling Inauguration Day "a day of celebration for America."

"Today, I ordered flags raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol & state buildings for President Trump’s inauguration," he wrote. "While we honor President Carter’s service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future."

You can read the complete statement here:

Inauguration Day is a day of celebration for America.



Today, I ordered flags raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol & state buildings for President Trump’s inauguration.



While we honor President Carter’s service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future. pic.twitter.com/eEqsVMKUCl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 13, 2025

That didn't go down well.

Why don’t you focus on not killing women in your state? — Mudpuppy on 𝕏chan (@mudpuppy_16) January 13, 2025

Lick those boots Greg (you're already down there anyway) — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 13, 2025

What a fucking asshat

Politicians giving 🍊 the rusty trombone every second of every day is sickening https://t.co/ZddpSPDlPc — Abe Laaron, The Sausage King of S.A. (@RodimusBowtieSA) January 13, 2025

Following Carter's death, Abbott mistakenly offered his condolences to Jimmy Carter’s wife, who had been dead for a year. I'd tell him to sit his droopy old ass down, but he's already sitting down. See, I can be a petty bitch, too. While MAGA is praising Abbott's decision, they need to know about the long lines that will form to piss on their hero's grave when he finally dies.