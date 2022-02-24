Greg Abbott Told Energy Co. To Jack Up Prices During TX Freeze

Ex-ERCOT Chief Bill Magness testified that Governor Greg Abbott ordered him to keep energy prices at their highest capped amount while Texas was freezing.
By John AmatoFebruary 24, 2022

The former head of the Texas power grid testified that after the state was plunged into a cold freeze from a grid wide power outage, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered power prices to stay at the maximum price caps to avoid more rolling blackouts, even as the state was locked in an outage.

Bill Magness, the former CEO of the Electric Reliabilty Council of Texas, made these allegations during a bankruptcy hearing.

Last year the governor's spokesman, Mark Miner said the governor was not “involved in any way” in the decision to keep prices at the maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour – more than 150 times normal prices. He described a decision to send an aide to ERCOT's operations center in the middle of the crisis as based on the feeling the grid operator was spewing “disinformation."

Brazos, the now defunct Electric Power Cooperative, claims Abbott's decision led to a 1.9 billion dollar power bill that forced them into the situation they are in now.

When Texas was plunged into the deep freeze, Gov. Abbott had time to go on Fox News with Hannity and ridiculously blame the Green New Deal for all his problems.

Abbott said, “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America."

This, while he knew he was jacking up prices for the entire state to ridiculously high levels while people were freezing from the failure of the power grid.

Need to tell a lie, go to Fox News.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue