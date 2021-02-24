Texas Energy Board Leaders Resign After Power Outage Catastrophe

The chairwoman and three other board leaders of Texas’ power grid operator have resigned – and get this: none of them live in Texas.

The resigning board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) are Board Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton, Finance and Audit Committee Chairman Terry Bulger, and Human Resources and Governance Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper, according to NBC News. A fifth person withdrew a petition to fill another spot because he lives out of state.

Apparently, having their power grid run by out-of-staters is not sitting well with Texans, who just endured massive power outages, during a record-breaking freeze, that left dozens dead.

More from NBC News:

In the letter, the four members said that they have heard the concerns regarding “out-of-state” board leadership and want to acknowledge the “pain and suffering” of Texans during the past week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement welcoming the resignations:

“The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT is unacceptable, and I welcome these resignations. The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated.”

So, I guess he’s not blaming green energy these days.