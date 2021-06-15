Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

'ERCOT Spokesperson' Urges Texans To Unplug This Summer

Blaire Erskine's satirical take on Texas' power grid woes left many laughing.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

"We're just urging Texans to make small sacrifices no blood or anything like that." She then asked Texans, "would you rather have A/C, or AOC? Think about that for a little bit and it will start to make sense." So popular was her clip that for awhile last night #A/C or AOC was trending on Twitter. Brian Williams closed his show with her clip.

Source: MEAWW

Comedian Blaire Erskine is winning hearts, yet again, after her latest hilarious video. This time, Erskine mixed an important public message in with her comedy, urging Texans to preserve electricity and help save the power grid. She even had an 'ERCOT spokesperson' tag on the video, much to some people's delight and other's concerns.

As summer approaches, there is concern that Texas' power grid, run by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will be unable to cope with the spike in demand. Those concerns were already seen last winter when millions of Texans were left freezing after the power grid went down. The lack of power led to numerous deaths, with many families suing ERCOT. Eventually, Governor Greg Abbott ordered an investigation after the massive failure left the state red-faced.

"We gotta take care of it (the power grid), or its gonna go bust" she opened. "We can't be having that, it'll be a mess." Erskine is heard saying in the video, "we're just asking the people of Texas to make small sacrifices, no blood or anything like that." She then asked Texans, "would you rather have AC, or AOC? Think about that for a little bit and it will start to make sense."

Erskine concluded by urging Texans to unplug when possible, saying, "If you don't unplug, God's gonna find a way to make you unplug." She then joked, "In this scenario, we are God."

While detailing Texas' power grid woes from the ironically named ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) with more calls for turning off the A/C lest the power grid suffer catastrophic failure, MSNBC's Brian Williams took time to include a shout out to Blaire Erskine.

"Sadly, a ton of people tonight thought that was real," concluded Williams.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team