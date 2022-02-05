LOL Greg Abbott Assured Texas No Power Outages Two Months Ago

Let’s begin by saying that we hope everyone is safe and warm, but a major winter storm knocked out power to nearly 70,000 homes in Texas, before moving towards the midwest and southern states. Screw Groundhog Day, where’s Cancun Cruz? But I digress:
“No one can guarantee there won’t be [power outages].”
Gee, just two months ago, Abbott guaranteed that there wouldn’t be power outages.
The ball is in your court, Beto O’Rourke. Abbott has given you a gift.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.