LOL Greg Abbott Assured Texas No Power Outages Two Months Ago

Let’s begin by saying that we hope everyone is safe and warm, but a major winter storm knocked out power to nearly 70,000 homes in Texas, before moving towards the midwest and southern states. Screw Groundhog Day, where’s Cancun Cruz? But I digress:

“No one can guarantee there won’t be [power outages].” —Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)

Gee, just two months ago, Abbott guaranteed that there wouldn’t be power outages.

The ball is in your court, Beto O’Rourke. Abbott has given you a gift.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.