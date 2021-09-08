Texas Is 15th In Sex Assaults. Abbott Claims He'll Eliminate All Rapes

On Monday Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the most draconian abortion restriction in the United States.

After the signing ceremony (yeah), Abbott told reporters that rape victims don't have to worry anymore because he'll arrest all the rapists from now on.

From now on?

The state's new abortion law doesn't make exceptions for women who get pregnant after rape. A reporter asked the governor. "Why force a rape or incest victim to carry a pregnancy to term?"



Abbott reply, "It doesn't require that. Rape is a crime."

I'm so glad he understands this concept.

"And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets,” Abbott stated.

This drew loud cheers from those attending his presser.

What were they doing before?

Abbott bragged he would be arresting a man who already committed the rape, which is no help to the woman that was assaulted.

8KAPAX news reports that, "Texas is the 15th most dangerous state in the nation for rape and sexual assault. FBI crime statistics show there are just over 55 rapes per 100,000 people."

The numbers show 55 rapes per 100K people each year. There are roughly 29 million people in Texas. Mind you, that's reported crime statistics from the FBI. How many unreported rapes are there in Texas, do you think? You do the math.

The Texas governor claimed a rape victim has at least six weeks, but that was a f**king lie. A rape victim has a maximum of six weeks.

It certainly does if the pregnancy wasn't discovered right away and the raped woman was late deciding what she wanted to do. There is no wiggle room and in fact, she could be arrested if she went past the six-week deadline.

I guess Texas doesn't believe rape is a traumatic experience. It's probably "the woman's fault anyway for dressing too provocatively. And wearing make-up."

2017 study: “On average, women become aware of their pregnancies between 5 and 6 weeks gestation.” Thus the *average* pregnant woman would have virtually no time to get an abortion if it’s not allowed after 6 weeks. https://t.co/QT4MC7f9mt https://t.co/YIj83PLyuQ — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) September 7, 2021

Abbott made believe he was suddenly tough on sexual assault and rape, but the reality is much different in Texas.

“90-something percent of my cases are sexual abuse and assault cases, probably somewhere between 70 to 80% of them, there’s no criminal prosecution, despite our efforts,” Tuegel said. Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said many rape cases don’t make it to trial.

Regardless, women should not have to be put in this position.

It's their body and their choice.

Period.

Misogynist Fascism is now a part of the American way thanks to MAGA and scum like Abbott and the Texas legislature.