'Yell Some More': Newsmax Pundit Goes Berserk Over Tesla Stock Losses

Republican strategist Gene Valentino lost his cool with liberal writer Ellis Henican over the weekend during a clash about struggling Tesla stock prices.

In a panel discussion on Sunday, Henican jabbed Valentino after the GOP strategist recommended investing in Tesla.

"I'm very, very sorry about the Tesla stock," Henican said. "I know it's gone down, I think about 50% since the end of last year. So, boy, I'm glad I don't have any of that in my retirement."

"You worry about your stock, and I'll worry about mine!" Valentino exclaimed. "You're a master at overspeak, and it's not fair for you to judge my stock."

"Well, I can judge one of your stocks," Henican shot back. "The water went down about 50%."

"Trust me, you keep an eye on Tesla," Valentino insisted. "Mark this moment. The next six months, you watch where Tesla goes."

"My condolences, sir, on that," the Democratic pundit replied.

"Yeah, you pray for yourself," Valentino snapped. "Don't worry about me... We are a nation that was saved by Donald Trump."

"How dare you attempt to minimize his good efforts in a short period of time to try to fix this nation which has been under siege by a deep liberal left conspiracy orchestrated by George Soros and the likes of you that have had decades to fester the wrongdoing that's now he's trying to change in just 100 days?" he shouted.

"Are you finished?" Henican asked. "Are you finished, Gene? Do you want to yell some more?"

"Elon Musk is down around chiggers and jock itch in the ratings right now," he noted. "I guess, Gene, three other people may be the last people who actually like him because people don't want an unelected, world's richest oligarch and Trump's biggest financial supporter to be in monkeying around with their Social Security, to be undermining Medicare."