Tulsi Gabbard's Head Did Exorcist-Spin Over DoD Signal Leak

Sen. Angus King had Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's head spinning in quick fashion after she at first claimed no classified intelligence was contained in the group chat and then immediately said she had no knowledge of the classifications.

KING: The secretary put into this group text a detailed operation plan, including targets, the weapons we were going to be using, attack sequences, and timing. And yet you've testified that nothing in that chain was classified. Wouldn't that be classified? What if that had been made public that morning before the attack took place? GABBARD: Senator, I can attest to the fact that there were no classified or intelligence equities that were included in that chat group at any time. KING: So the attack sequencing and timing and weapons and targets, you don't consider to should have been classified?



GABBARD:I defer to the Secretary of Defense, the National Security Council on that question.



KING: Well you're the head of the intelligence community. You're supposed to know about classifications.

The buck stops not on me.

The DNI should know what is and what isn't classified information. To pass the buck to others shows Gabbard's incompetence. The DNI can't first say nothing was classified in the group chat and then when called out about it deferred to the Secretary of Defense and the national security advisor over what is and isn't classified.

From the DNI.gov website:

The Director of National Intelligence serves as the head of the U.S. Intelligence Community, overseeing and directing the implementation of the National Intelligence Program and acting as the principal advisor to the President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council for intelligence matters related to national security.

Gabbard is another unqualified clown Trump put into one of the most sensitive posts in the federal government.