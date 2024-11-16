Disgraced Michael Flynn Would Accept A Position With Tulsi Gabbard

Pardoned felon Michael Flynn said he would work in the Trump administration if Tulsi Gabbard asked him to.

Flynn spent his time with his evangelical extreme religious right group called ReAwaken America, spouting crap like Christianity should be at the center of American life and institutions.

Frontline reports,"The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruiting tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement that’s wrapped itself in God, patriotism and politics and has grown in power and influence inside the Republican Party."

Flynn joined Steven the traitor Bannon on his sedition podcast.

BANNON: Would you be open to be her deputy or some sort of special assistant, at least for the first year, to make sure that she goes through the wilderness of mirrors? FLYNN: Yeah, because part of, you know, so the answer is yes, but the part of this too, and this is what I told Vivek, okay, just briefly, that these people, government, they know how to hide, right?

Flynn then launched into a bizarre description of those working in the intelligence agencies.

FLYNN: And I call them wall walkers because they keep their eyes against the wall because they don't want anybody to actually engage them. So, you know, those are all walking all over the Pentagon, but other buildings in the government. So these people know how to hide and they know how to come in and give you presentation after presentation. One of the things that they're going to do, and I want everybody to listen closely, for those that have been chosen for these really critical jobs, Tulsi's among them, Pete Hegseth is another, somebody, whoever goes into the DOJ, the FBI, what they will do is they'll immediately come to you and they're gonna put security all around you and they're gonna set up a wall to block people from coming to you to give you the truth.

Trump told Flynn he would rehire him back into his administration if he won, so there's that.

Flynn has floated sick ideas like governors declaring war in the US.

A month before the insurrection, Flynn told Maria Bartiromo that Americans will "not allow" President-elect Joe Biden's "false inauguration" to go forward.

I've written many stories on his Christianist-styled lunacy.