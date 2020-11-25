Politics
Least Shocking News Ever: Donald Trump Pardons Michael Flynn

In a move literally everyone predicted was coming, Donald Trump pardoned convicted felon, Michael Flynn
By Red Painter
In one of the least shocking moves by Donald Trump, he has extended a full pardon to convicted felon, General Michael Flynn. Just a few months ago the DC Circuit Court denied his appeal to drop charges after he had pleaded guilty twice. I guess Trump is starting his "paying back his debts" part of his lame duck presidency.

Pardon by tweet:

Twitter had thoughts:

Just a reminder:

Also, accepting a pardon is AGAIN admitting guilt. It also removes any possibility of pleading the 5th if forced to testify in another criminal case. Apparently Donald Trump's lawyers failed to tell him about this.

