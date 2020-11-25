Least Shocking News Ever: Donald Trump Pardons Michael Flynn

In one of the least shocking moves by Donald Trump, he has extended a full pardon to convicted felon, General Michael Flynn. Just a few months ago the DC Circuit Court denied his appeal to drop charges after he had pleaded guilty twice. I guess Trump is starting his "paying back his debts" part of his lame duck presidency.
Pardon by tweet:
It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020
Just a reminder:
Also, accepting a pardon is AGAIN admitting guilt. It also removes any possibility of pleading the 5th if forced to testify in another criminal case. Apparently Donald Trump's lawyers failed to tell him about this.