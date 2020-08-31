DC Circuit Court Denies Michael Flynn's Appeal To Force Dismissal Of His Case

A federal appeals court on Monday flatly rejected Michael Flynn and Bill Barr's appeal to have his criminal case thrown out immediately. The vote was not even close - it was a resounding 8 votes to deny, 2 to approve the case being thrown out. Just a reminder that Michael Flynn entered not one, but TWO guilty pleas in his case. Bill Barr ordered the DOJ to withdraw that case while it was in the sentencing phase. Judge Sullivan has yet to rule on the dismissal motion. In an effort to head of Judge Sullivan possibly not allowing the dismissal, Michael Flynn went right over Judge Sullivan's head.

Messy.

The ruling also rejected Michael Flynn's efforts to have Judge Sullivan removed from the case in an effort to bring in a more friendly judge.

So what does this mean? It means the case is still going and Judge Sullivan will likely move forward with scheduling a hearing to determine whether he will dismiss the case or move forward to the sentencing phase.

Here are some more details:

BREAKING: Appeals Court has denied FLYNN motion to force the dismissal of his case.



Judges have decided that it will not force SULLIVAN to dismiss the case or reassign matter to a different judge. pic.twitter.com/mKU8pjykND — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2020

ALSO: The court rules Sullivan was justified in appointing an amicus to help advise his decision on the dismissal of the Flynn case. pic.twitter.com/5UvrBdfHZm — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2020

The Appeals Court also determined that there is no basis to consider Sullivan biased -- his statements critical of Flynn's conduct were made during a sentencing hearing at which Flynn himself asserted his own guilt.



That is standard practice. pic.twitter.com/nD5hBH9CSf — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2020

Incoming angry tweetstorm from Donald Trump in 3...2...1...