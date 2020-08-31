DC Circuit Court Denies Michael Flynn's Appeal To Force Dismissal Of His Case

A federal appeals court on Monday flatly rejected Michael Flynn and Bill Barr's appeal to have his criminal case thrown out immediately. The vote was not even close - it was a resounding 8 votes to deny, 2 to approve the case being thrown out. Just a reminder that Michael Flynn entered not one, but TWO guilty pleas in his case. Bill Barr ordered the DOJ to withdraw that case while it was in the sentencing phase. Judge Sullivan has yet to rule on the dismissal motion. In an effort to head of Judge Sullivan possibly not allowing the dismissal, Michael Flynn went right over Judge Sullivan's head.
Messy.
The ruling also rejected Michael Flynn's efforts to have Judge Sullivan removed from the case in an effort to bring in a more friendly judge.
So what does this mean? It means the case is still going and Judge Sullivan will likely move forward with scheduling a hearing to determine whether he will dismiss the case or move forward to the sentencing phase.
Here are some more details:
Incoming angry tweetstorm from Donald Trump in 3...2...1...