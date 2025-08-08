Trump, Pirro Want Epstein-Friendly Law Turning Minors Into Adults

Yes, I know DOGE Bro “Big Balls” was robbed and assaulted in Washington, D.C., allegedly by 15-year-olds. But it seems rather telling that instead of looking at ways to make the district safer with more police or crime-fighting policies, Donald “Grab Them By The Pussy” Trump’s first thought was to turn teenagers into legal adults. Especially when he is mired neck deep in the Jeffrey Epstetin pedophilia scandal.

Anyone wanna take guess as to why Trump suddenly wants to convince his base that “14, 15, and 16-years-old” children are essentially adults? — Ms. M (@msmalarkey24.bsky.social) 2025-08-07T16:18:50.556Z

Not surprisingly, Trump pal Jeanine Pirro is in on the effort. The former Fox News host, now the U.S. attorney for District of Columbia (and never mind her promotion of election lies that have so far cost her former employer $787.5 million), answered a question about whether there should be a federal takeover of the district with a similar message that just happens to be helpful to anyone who might be caught up in a pedophilia scandal:

Q: Do you support a federal takeover of Washington, DC, as the president has suggested? PIRRO: That is a decision for the president, and I think that what the president was saying is that we're seeing far too much crime being committed by young people – 14, 15, 16, 17 years old that I can't get my hands on. I mean, I don't know if you've seen some of the pictures, but you know, young people are coddled, and they don't need to be coddled anymore. They need to be held accountable.

Pirro went on to relay an anecdote about a case “I’ve been talking about for weeks” that involved a young person with an illegal gun who shot someone in the chest on a bus. “I got a conviction,” Pirro said, but the sentence was probation. “We can’t have that,” she declared. Then she revealed that the shooter was 19.

“We've got to have the ability to let young people know that they're going to be accountable,” Pirro continued. “And if you look at some of these pictures of these kids being beaten by crews and bloodied up, and you want to tell me that, you know, it's only a kid who did it - no, take a look at the bloodied up face and body, and you'll know that it's more than little kids doing this kind of thing.”

How long until this morphs into “That 14 year-old knew exactly what she was doing with Jeffrey Epstein?” After all, this is the same crew that has already dismantled many child labor and sex trafficking protections.