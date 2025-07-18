Pedo Or Not, Trump Has Made Life Easier For Child Predators

While Donald Trump looks more and more like he’s engaging in a massive cover up of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Rep. Jamie Raskin pointed out that Trump’s policies are far more dangerous for children now than the deceased Epstein can ever be again.

Not that that in any way diminishes Trump’s obligation to release the files. He campaigned on that, Raskin said on MSNBC Wednesday night. “He should at least keep that promise.”

But there’s a much more damning, child-endangering scheme going on at the White House. Rasking painted the picture:

RASKIN: [The administration] dismantled 69 different programs, defunding them through the Department of Labor that were meant to combat human trafficking and child labor around the world. They have dismantled all kinds of programs at the Department of Justice, at HHS and other agencies that were designed to protect people against human trafficking.

Raskin also worked in a mention of the Ohio State scandal in which Trump lackey Rep. Jim Jordan is implicated.

RASKIN: So we're talking about child sex abuse scandals, not just the Jeffrey Epstein one, but the kind that we've seen at Michigan State, at Ohio State, in the Boy Scouts and all these churches. All of these things are taking place now, and they're making it much easier for the predators to get away with it.

Raskin concluded by pointing out that Trump is an adjudicated sexual predator, himself. Just the kind of guy who would be involved with a guy like Epstein.