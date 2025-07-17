Trump Admin Guts Office Combating Human Trafficking Amid Epstein Cover-Up

Following the backlash from MAGA over the massive cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein Files by the Trump administration, the state department decimated its office combating human trafficking. And that follows the Trump administration's Nixonian decision to fire one of the lead prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell cases.

On Friday, the Trump administration eliminated 1,353 positions at the Department of State, the most significant reduction in decades.

"This included closing or eviscerating entire offices that promote democracy, combat genocide and violent extremism, help resolve armed conflicts, and supported women’s rights," Mother Jones reports. "Among them was the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, known as the TIP Office."

"For 25 years, the TIP Office has worked to combat human sex and labor trafficking around the world," the outlet reports. "Its remit includes producing an annual report, as required by Congress, that grades every country on the issue. Those that fail can face economic repercussions from the US, putting teeth into the government’s efforts to end trafficking. This year’s report was due on June 30, but has not been released."

“The sheer number of cuts has really decimated the office,” one source said. “With that goes all of the expertise and connections and understanding” of each foreign country the office worked with. “That takes years to build up. It’s not like you can just reassign a few people in the office and somehow it’s going to work."

The timing is glaringly apparent, unless this is some coincidence, but I'll go with Occam's Razor on this to suggest that Trump is on Epstein's "client list."