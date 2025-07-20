'Times Are Different': Trump Calls To Bring Back 'Redskins' Slur Amid Epstein Scandal

President Donald Trump urged the National Football League (NFL) and the owners of the Washington Commanders football team to bring back the "Redskins" name.
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David Edwards
July 20, 2025

"The Washington 'Whatever's' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "There is a big clamoring for this."

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen," he added. "Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

According to NPR, the Washington football team closed a "dark chapter" for Native Americans by changing the organization's name in 2022.

"A lot of people now get it," advocate Suzan Harjo told the outlet at the time. "That it's not all right to use disparaging terms, derogatory names, slurs, images, behaviors."

"When I was a girl, you barely could make it through your young life without getting attacked by a bunch of white people — whether they were boys or girls or men or women. And they would always go to that word," she added.

Trump's call to reinstate the slur came as his administration was facing a controversy for refusing to release files related to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

