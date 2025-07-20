The Trump-Epstein Scandal Couldn't Get Worse, Right? Oh, Here's Another Thing

The depraved mind of notorious sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein seems to have much in common with the moral bankruptcy of Donald J. Trump. The Trump administration's cover-up of the scandal is out in the open, with some in the White House trying to kill the Wall Street Journal story before it came out. Too late.

Now, the New York Times published a revealing piece titled, 'Inside the Long Friendship Between Trump and Epstein,' and one part stands out. Well, all of it is jaw-dropping, but there is one part in particular that, if you're a woman or a friend of women, will give you the sickies.

"For nearly 15 years, the two men socialized together in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Fla., before a falling out that preceded Mr. Epstein’s first arrest," Alan Feuer and Matthew Goldstein write.

"Mr. Trump hosted a party at Mar-a-Lago for young women in a so-called calendar girl competition, Mr. Epstein was the only other guest, according to George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman who arranged the event," the Times reports. 'Mr. Houraney recalled being surprised that Mr. Epstein was the only other person on the guest list. “I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s,” Mr. Houraney told The New York Times in 2019. “You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?"'

"Mr. Houraney’s then-girlfriend and business partner, Jill Harth, later accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct on the night of the party," the report continues. "In a lawsuit, Ms. Harth said that Mr. Trump took her into a bedroom and forcibly kissed and fondled her, and restrained her from leaving. She also said that a 22-year-old contestant told her that Mr. Trump later that night crawled into her bed uninvited."

"Ms. Harth dropped her suit in 1997 after a related case filed by Mr. Houraney was settled by Mr. Trump, who has denied her allegations," the report adds.

In a Truth Social post this morning, Trump shamelessly bragged about his poll numbers with no regard for the victims of Epstein by again calling the cover-up a "Hoax."

"My Poll Numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain “troublemakers,'" he falsely said.

"They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records," he added. "The General Election numbers are my highest, EVER! People like Strong Borders, and all of the many other things I have done. GOD BLESS AMERICA. MAGA!"

That's not the winning message Trump thinks it is. It only points out that Republicans have a mutual disdain for women, even the over 1,000 victims of the most notorious pedophile in recent history. This is what MAGA represents now.