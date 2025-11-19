WH Response To Trump's 'Quiet, Piggy' Remark Somehow Makes It Worse

The White House responded to reports that Donald J. Trump pointed a finger at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey and said, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy" on Air Force One on his way to his gaudy Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The reporter asked about the Epstein Files, and for that, she was called a 'piggy' by the most obese, uncouth, worst version of a pig ever to darken the Oval Office, who is also in the Epstein Files.

MSNBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard tweeted the White House's response to Trump's misogynistic insult. "This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you're going to give it, you have to be able to take it."

And yet it was Trump who couldn't handle the question. Imagine the 24/7 coverage of Joe Biden on Fox News if he said that to a reporter.

Social media users (quite correctly) pounced.

GOP Rep. María Elvira Salazar excused Trump's awful behavior, saying, “You know, President Trump is a very picturesque, and difficult, and different type of politician. But I always say that I look at his policies and not at his personality."

“No one is perfect," she added. "Those who are perfect are in heaven.”

Oh, fuck all the way off, Maria. The president is a disrespectful, unfit, mentally deranged man with health issues, too. No one is asking for a "perfect" president. We'd just settle for one that isn't a dickhole.

No matter how many Sharpie edits the Trump administration applies to the Epstein Files, Trump's name will always be synonymous with the most notorious sex trafficker in history. A reporter asked a legitimate question, prompting the president to point his finger at her while calling her a "piggy." It's not as if Lucey asked Trump what we're all wondering, "Have you ever raped a child, Mr. President, Sir?" And, "How well did Melania know Epstein?" You see, Lucey was actually nice about it. Nicer and more professional than I would have been.