Trump Breaks Silence On Epstein Email Dump, Somehow Blames Democrats

This is a YOU problem, Donald!
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardNovember 13, 2025

Trump is panicking over the Jeffrey Epstein email dump that directly implicates him. We've always known who Donald is, after all, The Grabber doesn't feel the need to ask for consent for anything. Trump took to Truth Social, where the truth always dies.

"The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects," the president insisted. "Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap."

"The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price," he continued. "There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!"

"In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!" he added in a separate post.

Nancy Mace must have gotten her orders:

A normal reaction to today's news, dear Nancy, would be to express shock and horror at the significant possibility that the president of the United States is a child molester.

George Conway 🇺🇸🚫👑🐸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T19:59:33.147Z

He's a busy guy!

And DONE!

📣 Look at the lame duck Decomposing Dictator lose his marbles. The tired "look over there" tactic w/his Rs can't work, as they will have to *go on the record & vote* on the release of the Epstein files in the House.

I guess "defection" isn't in his vocabulary of pedo-protector Grandpa Chaos.

Pam Spaulding (@pamspaulding.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T19:26:33.493Z

Trump is in panic mode, issuing threats to Republicans to keep their mouths shut about his unsavory and criminal past. We don't have a president. We have a mafia boss with an alleged penchant for young girls. What a thoroughly disgusting timeline we're living in. Go on, Donald, tell us how grocery prices are down again.

I'll be busy spending my $5,000 DOGE check and the $2,000 tariff check for a minute. That might cover my medical debt this year. I'm sure he can pull out his 'concept of a plan' again.

Donald's lies are catching up to him.

