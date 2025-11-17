Democrats Get Pummeled In Shutdown Poll: 55-6

When asked, "Who got more of what they wanted?" after ending the government shutdown, the score was an ugly one for Democrats.
By Ed ScarceNovember 17, 2025

We haven't seen this sort of shellacking since the 49ers thumped the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV, 55-10.

Source: CBS News

There's some relief that the government shutdown is over, but Democrats are more likely to say they're frustrated about the deal that ended it, and that their party compromised too much.

By a wide margin, Americans say it was Republicans and President Trump who succeeded in getting more of what they wanted from the negotiations to end the shutdown.

This survey recontacted Americans first interviewed in our early-November poll, while the shutdown was in effect.

Today, most Democrats think their own party's congressional Democrats compromised too much. Most Republicans say their delegation's approach to compromise was about right.

And perhaps as a result, rank-and-file Democrats tend to agree that Trump and congressional Republicans got more of what they wanted, more so than their own party.

And it probably shouldn't come as a big surprise that among those Democrats polled, the words most often used to describe their feelings about it were negative.

dems-feel-deal-ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg-converter

