Fox Host Insists Trump Is A 'Victim Of His Own Success'

During a segment on this Friday's The Five on Fox while discussing the state of the Democratic Party and going after Joe Biden for a family Christmas photo where you can only see part of Biden's face (which, of course, has the wingnuts going crazy, because apparently they have nothing better to do over than the holidays than mock an 82 year old battling cancer), guest host Kaylee McGhee White offered up this nonsense as to why Trump's poll numbers are down:

HURT: So, Kaylee, across the aisle on the Republican side, there is enormous unity around President Trump. And I think we're starting to see there are obviously real questions about who will pick up the mantle from him... after the midterms. But there does seem to be tremendous unity, and I think it's largely because of the way President Trump has remade the Republican Party, focusing on really important issues that matter to people.

WHITE: Yeah, he's at 87 percent approval rating among Republicans, according to the latest poll. And I think, you know, to Paul's point, this is part of what we're seeing from the Democratic side of the aisle. It's a lot of cope over the fact that they don't really have a vision. They don't have a next generation leader who's going to step in and take the place. And so we hear a lot about how Trump's approval ratings are cratering and blah, blah, blah.

I mean, look, yes, they're down from where they were earlier in the year. That's to be expected, but I think in some ways Trump is a victim of his own success, and that voters expect a lot from him because they know that he can deliver on it.

You look at some of his biggest policy achievements from this past year, the elimination of Iran's nuclear capacities, cracking down on the southern border, basically eliminating illegal immigration across the southern border, keeping women's spaces for women.

These are all issues where he's not just above water with voters. He's overwhelmingly supported by 80 to 90 percent of Americans on these key issues.

And you look at the Democrats, you have Joe Biden, who doesn't know where he is still. He's not even in his own family photo, apparently. And you have his son, Hunter Biden, who's out in the media trashing his own father's administration. And then you have Kamala Harris, who apparently lacks self-awareness to the point where she's blaming her own political failures on sexism.

This is the future that Democrats want? No wonder they're at 18 percent approval rating.