Fox Host Insists Trump Is A 'Victim Of His Own Success'

During a segment on this Friday's The Five on Fox while discussing the state of the Democratic Party and going after Joe Biden for a family Christmas photo where you can only see part of Biden's face (which, of course, has the wingnuts going crazy, because apparently they have nothing better to do over than the holidays than mock an 82 year old battling cancer), guest host Kaylee McGhee White offered up this nonsense as to why Trump's poll numbers are down:
HURT: So, Kaylee, across the aisle on the Republican side, there is enormous unity around President Trump. And I think we're starting to see there are obviously real questions about who will pick up the mantle from him... after the midterms. But there does seem to be tremendous unity, and I think it's largely because of the way President Trump has remade the Republican Party, focusing on really important issues that matter to people.
WHITE: Yeah, he's at 87 percent approval rating among Republicans, according to the latest poll. And I think, you know, to Paul's point, this is part of what we're seeing from the Democratic side of the aisle. It's a lot of cope over the fact that they don't really have a vision. They don't have a next generation leader who's going to step in and take the place. And so we hear a lot about how Trump's approval ratings are cratering and blah, blah, blah.
I mean, look, yes, they're down from where they were earlier in the year. That's to be expected, but I think in some ways Trump is a victim of his own success, and that voters expect a lot from him because they know that he can deliver on it.
You look at some of his biggest policy achievements from this past year, the elimination of Iran's nuclear capacities, cracking down on the southern border, basically eliminating illegal immigration across the southern border, keeping women's spaces for women.
These are all issues where he's not just above water with voters. He's overwhelmingly supported by 80 to 90 percent of Americans on these key issues.
And you look at the Democrats, you have Joe Biden, who doesn't know where he is still. He's not even in his own family photo, apparently. And you have his son, Hunter Biden, who's out in the media trashing his own father's administration. And then you have Kamala Harris, who apparently lacks self-awareness to the point where she's blaming her own political failures on sexism.
This is the future that Democrats want? No wonder they're at 18 percent approval rating.
Which was met with a dose of reality from her fellow host, Leslie Marshall, who did not correct her lie about Iran's nuclear program, but did whack her hard on those poll numbers before pointing out the fact that Biden isn't running for anything any more and one of his grandkids took the picture.
MARSHALL: So I'm so glad that both Paul and Kaylee have just hit the ball into my court when it comes to polls.
Three quarter of Americans find that the economy specifically is fair or poor. There are more than half of Americans who disapprove of the president's job performance. And then hemorrhaging, not like losing, hemorrhaging independent voters, hemorrhaging youth voters, hemorrhaging Latino voters, not gonna get it back by the midterms.
Paul is right, and the predictors for the midterms, the Dems take the House even in the most conservative leaning predictors and polls. Now, Dems have flipped 25 Republican held state seats so far. Republicans have flipped zero, and then you have victories in New Jersey, you'll say, that's a blue state. Well, if Virginia's a blue state, guess Glenn Youngkin didn't get the memo on that.
As we've discussed here, Trump's poll numbers are terrible. All the Fox lipstick in the world isn't going to make that pig look any better. That won't stop them from trying though.
Here's more on those polls from The HuffPo:
An end-of-the-year Gallup poll published earlier this week showed that, specifically, 89% of Republicans approve of the president’s job performance. However, Trump’s overall standing among U.S. adults is only 36%. His lowest approval rating of 34% notably came in 2021 — after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Trump won last year’s election after promising to fix the economy after a period of high inflation under former President Joe Biden. Inflation has persisted under Trump despite his claims to the contrary, and his tariffs have increased overall costs for everyday Americans.