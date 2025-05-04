'Don't Talk Over Me!' Fox News Pundit Blows Up At Democrat During Immigration Spat

Republican pundit Ben Domenech yelled at Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall after she suggested that the Latino community did not agree with President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

During a Sunday panel discussion on Fox News, host Howard Kurtz noted that Trump was besieged with poor approval ratings as his administration hit 100 days.

"Trump is down in the polls, and no, they're not fake, and there's a lot of them," Kurtz said.

Marshall asserted that Trump had "so many issues" to deal with, even if he could turn around the economy.

"You cited the president's deportation policies," Domenech observed. "That's literally, in almost every poll, the most popular thing that he's doing."

"First, I just want to say, Ben, if I am not with the majority of Americans, the majority of the polls would not be in agreement with me, which they are," Marshall replied.

"No, you're wrong," Domenech insisted. "There's not a single poll where he's underwater on the immigration issue."

Marshall tried to point out that Latino voters disagreed with Trump on immigration, but the Republican pundit interrupted.

"You are not going to lecture the Latino member of this panel on this and say that you know what the Latino community is saying about this!" he exclaimed. "You are dead wrong. And I want you to continue to go down this road."

"Don't talk over me!" he shouted when Marshall tried to speak. "You don't know what you're talking about! Okay? That's just crap!"

"Ben, you're talking over me," Marshall observed. "Here in the Latino community, there are many people who voted for President Trump, not just for economic policies, who did want dangerous criminals to be deported. They didn't think it would affect people within their community or people within their family."

"There are video after video of people out there, Ben," she added. "I'm not speaking for the Latino community. They're speaking for themselves. And there's no reason to be hostile toward me."