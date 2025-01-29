Hey Democrats!!! Where Are You?

As a lifelong Democrat, this is my plea to our elected Dems in DC: Start fighting or we’ll find someone who will. We’re sick of the “bipartisanship” performative BS. That’s not why we sent you to Washington, DC.

As a friend noted to me just today, politics has become a blood-sport and Democrats are still playing Parcheesi. Stop it. Grow some hard edges.

Yes, we’re in the minority in the Senate and the House. But do Democrats not realize that they hold the power in the House? Mike Johnson only has a 2-vote majority. After being removed as House Intelligence Chair by Johnson, Mike Turner vowed to vote against everything Johnson puts on the floor. That’s one vote gone. Between the rumpish Freedom Caucus and the Trumpian loyalists, the only way Johnson is going to get any legislation passed in the House is with Democrats.

They have power. Use it.

When Barack Obama was elected President with huge majorities by today’s standards in the House and Senate, Republicans had a meeting the very next week after his inauguration and vowed to block everything they could. And the things they couldn’t block, they promised to make voters hate.

They did that thing. They clawed their way back into power by blocking everything from Supreme Court justices to the very Republican idea of healthcare reform which became the Affordable Care Act. And after they unsuccessfully blocked the ACA, they made sure red states refused the Medicaid expansion and launched huge messaging campaigns against it. Yes, they were lying about everything, but it worked. It took a long time for the ACA to get traction and even then, Republicans nearly repealed it. Were it not for Republican Senator John McCain’s courage and compassion, it would be dead today.

Here’s what Democrats did when faced with tiny majorities in the House and Senate. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decided to remind everyone that “God is on the throne.” Um, no. This is not the message we want. How about we test some messages like this one: We have a constitutional crisis on our hands because Trump is refusing to release already-appropriated funds to literally everything except Social Security and Medicare payments which are out of his reach for the most part!

Marisa Kabas broke the news on BlueSky:

NEW — OMB temporarily pauses all agency grants and loans programs. Per copy of memo: "The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve."



— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM

And by refusing, I mean literally everything from defense contracts to national park funding to Medicaid funding. It’s the equivalent of a government shutdown by the President of the United States. An illegal and unconstitutional one, by the way.

I want you to imagine what Democrats should do versus what they did do. Did they immediately call a press conference and explain in straight terms what Trump is doing to all of his voters along with all of America? Did they immediately issue press releases not only denouncing his actions but also calling for EVERYONE to call their elected representatives and ask for an immediate legislative response? After all, this is an action that Tricky Dick made and SCOTUS stopped on a 9-0 vote. Did they vow immediate legal action to stay this constitutional crisis?

Minority Leader Schumer at least acknowledged it. He put out a statement on BlueSky at least acknowledging that it’s illegal but with no action attached to it, just a sort of “Congress must act” weak statement.

But overall, the answer to all of those questions is no. They did not. Jeffries hasn’t even acknowledged it on social media, and by social media, I mean BlueSky. He’s been silent everywhere, only issuing a statement on TUESDAY about pardons that happened a week ago. Yes, House Democrats and Senate Democrats unanimously signed a resolution condemning it. Why wasn’t that done a week ago?

They knew all of this was coming. They had a 900-page playbook and what Trump vowed on the campaign trail. They should have been prepared to slap down that resolution as soon as Trump pardoned everyone. Instead it took them a week. He promised that in 2022!!!

So Karoli, is this just a rant (it absolutely is a rant) or do you have a point? Why yes, yes I do. A couple of points, actually. Here they are:

Unless they hear from us on a near-daily basis, these Democrats won’t do anything. They’ve decided as a group that all they’re going to do is focus on the economy and stay silent on everything else. That is a mistake. A HUGE MISTAKE. We have to call our DEM reps (and GOP, if you live in their districts) every day. Push them EVERY DAMN DAY. They listen to their constituents, especially the loudest ones.

The directory for the House is here. For senators, call the Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and they will connect to your senator. There are other ways to contact them as well, but phone seems to be the best way to apply pressure.

As Digby pointed out on BlueSky, most voters aren't paying attention to what Trump is doing, and that’s largely because they aren’t paying attention to the news. We’ve got to start talking or emailing or sharing with our friends and neighbors so they stay engaged and informed.

So those are my points: Push elected Dems by calling every day and keep talking to your circle of friends and family in real life. We don’t have Fox News or wingnut networks speaking truth to power. It’s up to us to OPPOSE, not resist.

I’ll let Brian Beutler have the last word here on where our elected Dems need to go next.

“I can’t really blame GOP leaders for suspecting Democrats will roll over. But the Trump administration’s mad blitz of corruption should be the moment Democratic leaders finally seize some initiative and say no: We will not place our imprimatur on Trump’s assault against the rule of law. You were elected to govern, not just to steal. So if you want to steal, have at it, but you can expect zero Democratic votes.”

Without pressure from we, the people, I doubt this will happen. So let’s bring it. It’s not enough to grumble on social media. Call your representatives and Senators. Every day until they figure this out. And talk to your friends and family. Make text groups. Let them know what’s happening because you’re paying attention.

And for the love of God, Dems, do better. Starting today.

UPDATE:. This is why I'm saying we have to call. Yes, 22 Dems peeled off of the Sean Duffy nomination but Senate leadership (Cough! Schumer! Cough!) wouldn't get behind it. Come the fuck on with this.

Some intel: I've talked to journalists and folks on the Hill about this. Last night after OMB's action, some Senate Dems tried to unify the caucus to vote against Duffy. Schumer, among others, opposed it, and it flopped. The current Dem leadership strategy is to use strong language but not do shit.



— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin.bsky.social) January 28, 2025 at 1:33 PM

Here's Amanda Marcotte, clearly pointing out what the House Dems who are currently in their districts ought to be doing:

Every Democrat who doesn't have a press conference in front of a bridge or road project that just got "paused" by tomorrow morning is derelict in their duty. — Amanda Marcotte (@amandamarcotte.bsky.social) January 28, 2025 at 2:01 PM

There ARE things to do and they must be done. Call your Representatives and Senators today. Make some noise so they will.